Cousins only has two assists through eight games in December.

It has been an inconsistent start to the 2022-23 season for Cousins. He didn't pick up a point in seven October appearances prior to exploding for three goals and five helpers in 13 November contests. Unfortunately, he has slowed to a crawl offensively again this month. Cousins has also accounted for 44 shots on goal and 21 hits in 28 games this year.