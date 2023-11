Cousins posted an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Cousins had the secondary helper on Oliver Ekman-Larsson's goal, which was the game-winner. The assist snapped a five-game point streak for Cousins, who has shown little offense while filling a middle-six role this season. He's up to three points, 27 shots on goal, 19 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 17 appearances.