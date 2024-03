Cousins scored two goals including the game-winner in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Devils.

After getting the Panthers on the board early in the first period, Cousins put his squad up 4-2 early in the third by tipping home a Gustav Forsling point shot. Cousins came into Tuesday with only three goals and eight points in 50 games on the season, but he was skating on the second line with Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in this one -- an assignment that could lead to some short-term fantasy value.