Cousins was placed on injured reserve Friday, according to Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now

The move can be retroactive to Tuesday, which is when Cousins was injured. That makes him eligible to be activated in time for next Thursday's contest versus LA, though with Cousins being in the concussion protocol, it's not known how long he'll be out. He has two goals, five points and 45 hits in 37 contests this season. Jonah Gadjovich might play regularly during Cousins' absence.