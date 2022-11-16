Cousins scored what proved to be the game-winning goal during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.

At the side of the net, Cousins received a pass from Gustav Forsling. The 29-year-old center curled around goalie Darcy Kuemper and executed a tuck-in goal to give the Panthers a 3-1, third-period advantage. The 29-year-old center went goalless over his first 10 games this season but has rebounded with two markers over his past three outings. Cousins generated four shots in only 9:16 of ice time during the win.