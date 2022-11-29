Cousins logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Cousins saw his even-strength minutes on the top line Monday, though he still saw just 13:35 of ice time overall. The Panthers have had to get creative with usage among forwards during Aleksander Barkov's (illness) absence. Cousins has been productive lately with four helpers in his last four outings, and the 29-year-old veteran has seven points, 28 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 19 contests overall.