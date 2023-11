Cousins tallied a goal in a 5-4 overtime win over Columbus on Monday.

Cousins provided his second marker and point in 11 contests this season. He entered Monday's action averaging a modest 11:32 of ice time in 2023-24, but that kind of bottom-six role has been the norm for the 30-year-old forward throughout his career. Cousins has never recorded more than 27 points in a single year and is unlikely to exceed that total this campaign.