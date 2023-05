Cousins scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's Game 1 matchup with the Leafs.

Cousins had been mired in a 10-game goal drought prior to Tuesday's tally, during which he garnered four assists, 11 shots and 17 hits. During the regular season, the 29-year-old center notched just 27 points in 79 games (.342 points per game) but has been producing at a .625 point-per-game rate in the playoffs.