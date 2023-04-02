Cousins scored a goal in Saturday's 7-0 win over Columbus.

Cousins gave the Panthers a 5-0 lead at the 8:34 mark of the third period with his eighth goal of the season. He has accounted for 26 points, 96 shots on goal and 82 hits through 74 contests this campaign. Cousins is just one point away from tying his previous personal best, which came in 2018-19 as a member of the Coyotes.