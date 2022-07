Cousins signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Cousins put up 22 points in 68 games with the Predators last season, filling a bottom-six role. The 28-year-old also averaged 1:39 of power-play ice time per game, so he could be an option to play on the second unit with the Panthers. Cousins won't move the needle much, but his modest offense and moderate physicality should make him a fixture in the lineup with his new team.