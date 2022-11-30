Cousins scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Cousins snapped a six-game goal drought, but he had four assists in that span. The 29-year-old has become an effective part of the Panthers' scoring depth this month, earning all of eight points in the last 12 games. He's added 30 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating through 20 contests overall despite averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time per game.