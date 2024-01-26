Cousins (concussion) has been given the all-clear to practice but is still considered day-to-day and won't be ready to face the Penguins on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Cousins made the trip with the Panthers and might still be able to suit up versus the Islanders on Saturday. Even once cleared to play, Cousins is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he is pointless in his last 14 outings and hasn't scored since Nov. 6 versus Columbus, a stretch of 26 contests without a goal.