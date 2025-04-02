Sturm (upper body) was injured in the first period of Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sturm collided with A.J. Greer in the first period, and Sturm got the worst of it, falling face-first to the ice. Head coach Paul Maurice won't have an update on Sturm's status until Wednesday. The Panthers play the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, and if Sturm can't suit up, Tomas Nosek will likely get back into the lineup after a nine-game stint as a healthy scratch.