Mikkola earned an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Mikkola's 11th helper of the season ended his 29-game pointless drought. He earned the secondary assist on a second-period goal by Aleksander Barkov. The 27-year-old Mikkola has three goals, 14 points, 56 PIM, 175 hits and 113 blocked shots across 73 appearances this campaign while occupying a middle-pairing role.