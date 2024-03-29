Mikkola earned an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.
Mikkola's 11th helper of the season ended his 29-game pointless drought. He earned the secondary assist on a second-period goal by Aleksander Barkov. The 27-year-old Mikkola has three goals, 14 points, 56 PIM, 175 hits and 113 blocked shots across 73 appearances this campaign while occupying a middle-pairing role.
More News
-
Panthers' Niko Mikkola: Two helpers in victory•
-
Panthers' Niko Mikkola: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Panthers' Niko Mikkola: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Panthers' Niko Mikkola: Signs with Florida•
-
Rangers' Niko Mikkola: Filling in next to Fox•
-
Rangers' Niko Mikkola: Included in mega-deal Thursday•