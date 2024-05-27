Mikkola logged an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Mikkola helped out on an Aleksander Barkov goal in the third period. The helper was Mikkola's first point in nine games since the start of the second round, though his lack of offense hasn't cost him a spot on the Panthers' second defense pairing. The 28-year-old has just three points to go with 11 shots on net, 43 hits, 20 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 14 playoff outings.