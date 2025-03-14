Mikkola scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Mikkola's second-period goal put the Panthers up 2-1. He skated down from the blue line and into the slot, where he received a pass and shot over Anthony Stolarz's blocker. Mikkola has never been known as a scorer, but he continues to build on a career season. He has five goals, 16 assists and 92 shots in 61 games. All are career marks or soon to be ones. Mikkola's previous high came last season with three goals, 14 assists and 93 shots.