Mikkola logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

The helpers were Mikkola's first points of the year. He had a hand in Sam Reinhart's game-winning tally in the second period as well as a Brad Marchand insurance goal in the third. Mikkola has been fairly sound defensively so far, racking up 14 hits, 19 blocked shots, 12 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances in a top-four role. He had a career-high 22 points in 76 regular-season outings last year, but a repeat effort in 2025-26 is unlikely due to his slow start.