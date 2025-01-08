Mikkola (upper body) is set to be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Utah, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Mikkola is expected to take part in warmups before a determination on his status is made. He has four goals, 14 points, 53 hits and 47 blocks in 36 outings in 2024-25. Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed) is also a game-time call, so Florida has a lot of unknowns when it comes to its defense Wednesday.