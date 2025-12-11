Mikkola posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Mikkola ended a nine-game point drought by helping out on Sam Bennett's first of two goals in the second period. The 29-year-old Mikkola has offered a physical and defensive presence in a top-four role once again this season. He's added little on offense with just five assists alongside, 34 shots on net, 26 PIM, 44 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 29 appearances.