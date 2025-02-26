Mikkola logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Mikkola has an assist in each of the last two games coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The Finnish blueliner represented his country during the tournament and appears to have benefited from staying in a playing rhythm. He's up to 19 points, 82 shots on net, 88 hits, 74 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 54 appearances in a top-four role this season. Mikkola is poised to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.