Mikkola scored two goals in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

It's the first multi-goal game of Mikkola's career, and with three goals in 18 games to begin the campaign, he's already tied his career high. The 27-year-old blueliner is off to a flying start to begin his first season with Florida, collecting seven points, 24 hits, 29 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while seeing a career-high 20:22 TOI.