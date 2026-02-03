Mikkola notched an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Mikkola snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. He has three assists, 15 shots on net, 33 hits and 18 blocked shots over 16 outings since the start of January. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to see steady top-four minutes in a shutdown role for the Panthers. For the season, he's up to nine points, 53 shots, 95 hits, 61 blocks and 41 PIM over 55 outings.