Mikkola tallied a goal, distributed an assist, went plus-2, placed three shots on net, recorded two blocked shots, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Mikkola's pair of points arrived within the first 29 minutes of Wednesday's contest, as he recorded the secondary helper on Eetu Luostarinen's goal in the first period before finding the back of the net himself later on. Overall, the 30-year-old Mikkola is up to three goals, seven points, a plus-5 rating, 32 shots on net, 27 hits and 24 blocked shots over 25 appearances this season. He's displayed his big-game potential multiple times this season, as Wednesday's contest marked his third multi-point game of the campaign. Mikkola will have a chance to push for a new career high in goals if he can surpass the six he posted over 76 regular-season games in the 2024-25 season.