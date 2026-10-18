Mikkola had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 8-3 win over the Kraken.

He finished plus-3 and had three shots, one block and one hit. The points were Mikkola's first of the season. He's much better known for his hitting and blocks than offense. Mikkola's best offensive season came in 2024-25 when he scored six goals and added 16 assists on 116 shots. But he has delivered as many as 198 hits and 124 blocks in a single season, and that may help you in pylon formats. Mikkola has nine each this year.