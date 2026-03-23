Panthers' Niko Mikkola: Set to miss remainder of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikkola (knee) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Monday.
Mikkola sustained the injury in Friday's 4-1 loss to Calgary, and he is poised to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season. He provided three goals, 11 points, 68 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 116 hits over 68 appearances this campaign.
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