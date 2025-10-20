Mikkola (upper body) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mikkola suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Buffalo, but he felt better Sunday and has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup. Over his first seven appearances of the 2025-26 campaign, he's been held scoreless with eight blocked shots, five hits and four PIM while averaging 18:24 of ice time.