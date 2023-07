Mikkola signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Panthers on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Mikkola is the third defenseman signed by the Panthers on the opening day of free agency, following Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Mike Reilly. While he doesn't bring much offensively, the 27-year-old Mikkola is the strongest defensively of the trio. The 6-foot-5 blueliner posted six points in 81 games between the Blues and the Rangers last season, adding 151 hits, 106 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.