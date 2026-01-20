Mikkola sustained an undisclosed injury during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks, and there was no update on his status postgame, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mikkola posted two hits and a minus-3 rating in 12:36 of ice time prior to departing the game. Olive noted that the Panthers are off Tuesday, so an update on Mikkola's status should be available Wednesday. The Panthers will begin a three-game road trip in Winnipeg on Thursday.