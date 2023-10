Mikkola notched his first goal of the season in Monday's 4-3 road win against the Devils.

Mikkola ended up with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal, while also filling up the stat sheet with four blocked shots, two minor penalties and two hits in his 19:43 of ice time across 28 shifts. The goal was his first point in three games, but he has helped fantasy and DFS players with six PIM to date.