Mikkola scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Mikkola ended a six-game point drought with his first goal of the season. The 29-year-old has remained in a top-four shutdown role for the Panthers, but he hasn't come close to matching the pace that saw him record 22 points in 76 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He's at six points, 38 shots on net, 58 hits, 42 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 36 contests in 2025-26.