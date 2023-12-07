Mikkola logged a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Dallas.

Mikkola picked up his first assist on Evan Rodrigues' opening tally in the first period before nabbing a second helper on Carter Verhaeghe's goal early in the second. The 27-year-old Mikkola now has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) through 25 games, just three shy of his career high set in 2021 with St. Louis. While Mikkola isn't expected to provide much in the way of scoring, he's been a steady defensive presence on Florida's second pairing, recording a plus-9 rating with 40 hits and 51 blocked shots.