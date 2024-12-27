site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Niko Mikkola: Unavailable for Saturday
Mikkola (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Montreal, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Mikkola has four goals and 14 points in 36 appearances in 2024-25. Adam Boqvist is expected to draw into the lineup due to Mikkola's injury.
