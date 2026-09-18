Mikkola (knee) has skated with Seth Jones during the first two days of training camp, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports Friday.

Mikkola was sidelined by a knee injury at the end of 2025-26, but his recovery was expected to be 4-6 weeks at the time. His presence on the ice for training camp suggests he has no lingering injury concerns heading into the new season. The 30-year-old will be in line to fill a shutdown role in the top four again in 2026-27 after posting 11 points, 116 hits, 81 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 68 appearances last year.