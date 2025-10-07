Gregor inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Gregor parlayed his training camp tryout into a full NHL contract with the Cats. The 27-year-old forward appeared in 52 regular-season games last year for the Senators and Sharks in which he garnered four goals, three assists and 60 shots. The Alberta native's chances of making the team likely improved when Aleksander Barkov went down with a season-ending knee injury. Look for Gregor to fill a bottom-six role for Florida this year when he's not in the press box as a healthy scratch.