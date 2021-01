Juulsen was snagged off waivers by the Panthers from the Habs on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Juulsen last appeared in a game back in 2018-19 when he logged 21 contests for Montreal in which he recorded one goal and four assists. The 23-year-old first-round pick should immediately challenge the likes of Riley Stillman and Kevin Connuaton for a spot on the 23-man roster.