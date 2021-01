Juulsen (COVID-19) was placed on injured reserve while he follows health and safety protocols, per TSN.

Juulsen was claimed off of waivers from Montreal on Monday, but crossing the US-Canada border means it will be awhile before he's able to play for the Panthers. It's unclear exactly how long Juulsen will have to self-isolate as part of the protocols, which makes it a long-shot to see him in action within the next week at a minimum.