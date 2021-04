Juulsen (undisclosed) was George Richards of Panthers Press Box by the Panthers from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Juulsen is returning from a conditioning stint with Syracuse, during which he picked up one helper in five games. The 24-year-old blueliner will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining Florida's lineup, but that could happen prior to Tuesday night's matchup with Dallas. Juulsen has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating in four top-level appearances this season.