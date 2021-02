Juulsen will play in Friday's game against the Predators, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Juulsen hasn't played an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign when he was playing for the Canadiens, who picked him in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The 23-year-old blueliner suffered a facial injury that season that derailed his career, but he'll look for a fresh start in Florida. He's expected to skate on the third pairing.