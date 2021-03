Juulsen (undisclosed) won't travel with the Panthers' for their upcoming five-game road trip, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

This news indicates Juulsen will be sidelined until at least Jan. 13 versus Chicago. His extended absence will test Florida's depth at defense, but it won't make waves in fantasy circles, as he's only appeared in four games this campaign, posting a minus-3 rating while going scoreless over that span.