Acciari (upper body) will make his return Monday in Nashville.
Acciari will rejoin the lineup for the first time since April 15. He was mired in a seven-game point drought before the injury and has just 11 points in 36 games this season, so Acciari's return is unlikely to make waves in fantasy circles.
