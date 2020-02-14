Panthers' Noel Acciari: Dealing with injury
Coach Joel Quenneville said that Acciari (upper body) is considered day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game against the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's unclear how Acciari suffered the injury, but he was held to just 6:23 of ice time in the contest. It's a tough time to get injured for the 28-year-old, as he was just coming off a three-point night in Tuesday's game against New Jersey. Expect the team to update Acciari's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Oilers.
