Panthers' Noel Acciari: Dealing with upper-body injury
RotoWire Staff
Acciari sat out of Saturday's game versus the Lightning due to an upper-body injury.
This clarifies why Acciari wasn't able to play Saturday. He should be considered day-to-day for now.
