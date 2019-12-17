Panthers' Noel Acciari: First career hat trick
Accieri scored three goals, including the game-winner, in Monday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
He potted the Panthers' first, second and fourth goals of the night en route to his first career hat trick. Acciari has never scored more than 10 times in a season, but he's well on his way to shattering that personal best with eight tallies through 30 games in his first campaign with Florida.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.