Accieri scored three goals, including the game-winner, in Monday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

He potted the Panthers' first, second and fourth goals of the night en route to his first career hat trick. Acciari has never scored more than 10 times in a season, but he's well on his way to shattering that personal best with eight tallies through 30 games in his first campaign with Florida.

