Acciari (upper body) has been medically cleared to play but is expected to be a healthy scratch against the Islanders on Tuesday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Acciari has been sidelined for the Panthers' previous nine contests due to his lingering upper-body issue. Now that the 30-year-old natural center is cleared to play, he should be in contention for a spot in the bottom-six, though the team will likely rotate through the likes of Acciari, Maxim Mamin and Joe Thornton for minutes.