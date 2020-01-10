Panthers' Noel Acciari: Goal binge at 12 in 12
Acciari scored two goals on six shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.
Acciari had only 23 goals in his first 209 NHL games, but he's remarkable potted 12 in 12 games since. His season line of 17 goals and three assists with a shooting percentage over double his career mark seems to be begging for regression, but it's hard to argue with taking a flier on Acciari right now considering he just seems to have the magic touch.
