Acciari scored a goal during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Acciari is not known for his fantasy contributions, but the fourth-liner has found the scoresheet in back-to-back games and now has six points in 21 games. Because of his limited role, the 28-year-old does not deserve a fantasy roster spot. Acciari should only be owned in deeper leagues.

