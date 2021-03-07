Acciari scored three goals Saturday in a 6-2 victory over the Predators. It was his third career hat trick.

Acciari entered the game looking for his first point of the season and he notched a hattie. The first came on a 2-on-1 after he got around defender Mattias Ekholm and fired it glove side. The second was a sweet rebound after he aggressively pursued the puck. Accairi's third came on the power play late in the third. He's a bit of a fantasy spare part, but remember he did pound in 20 goals in a Cy Young season last year (20 goals, seven assists). Nice night.