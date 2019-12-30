Acciari scored a goal on three shots Sunday in a 6-5 win over Montreal.

Acciari opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game, collecting his 13th goal of the year. It was his eighth goal in the last six games, an incredible stretch for a player who entered the season with 18 goals in 180 NHL games and whose single-season high was the 10 he scored in 2017-18. His pre-2019-20 profile does nothing to suggest he'd be a fantasy asset, but there's no harm in adding him while he's on this absurd run.