Play

Acciari (upper body) is slated to suit up fr Saturday's game against Oilers, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Assuming it holds true, Acciari will avoid missing time because of the upper-body issue outside of his injury-shortened appearance Thursday. Confirmation of his status should arrive on game day, as the 28-year-old center looks to build on his career-high 24 points.

More News
Our Latest Stories