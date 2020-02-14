Panthers' Noel Acciari: In line to play
Acciari (upper body) is slated to suit up fr Saturday's game against Oilers, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Assuming it holds true, Acciari will avoid missing time because of the upper-body issue outside of his injury-shortened appearance Thursday. Confirmation of his status should arrive on game day, as the 28-year-old center looks to build on his career-high 24 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.