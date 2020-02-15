Play

Acciari (upper body) will play Saturday against the Oilers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Acciari left Thursday's game because of an upper-body injury but whatever was bothering him then is fine now, and he'll skate on Florida's fourth line as a result. In his last uninterrupted appearance, Acciari finished with three points and will look to build off the momentum of that against Edmonton.

